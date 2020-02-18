HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You’ve found the ideal vacation rental alternative to Airbnb, stocked up on everything you need to bring on a long flight and even purchased the perfect pair of comfortable travel shoes. There’s one thing all of that hard work and research relies on, and it’s you getting to your destination without losing the important stuff.

I’ve never lost a passport, phone or ID at an airport, but I most certainly am the kind of person who might at some point in her life. That’s why, when I stumbled across this $14 passport wallet on Amazon while planning an upcoming trip to London, I knew it was an impulse buy I wouldn’t regret.

Only after I made the purchase did I realize it’s Amazon’s best-selling passport wallet. When I originally wrote about this wallet, it had nearly 4,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Now, less than a year on, it has closer to 7,000 reviews, and has maintained its 4.5-star rating, which seems like a fair assessment given the wear and tear it has taken during my own travels, from Iceland to Mexico.

What I love most about this travel accessory is the fact that it has a place for everything ― and I mean everything. I was able to fit all of my credit and debit cards, a pen, my passport, boarding passes, cash, coins and even my phone into this little guy, no problem. It even has a little hook to secure your keys while traveling, so you truly have everything in one place.

The material isn’t necessarily high-quality — it feels a bit like the material used on school bus seats — but it’s extremely durable and waterproof, which you want in something that’s holding your entire travel itinerary, cash and identification documents.