CocoShip

Swimsuit shopping is a struggle. Whether you want bathing suit bottoms that aren’t so cheeky or a sexy one-piece for all of those selfies, it’s difficult to find something that flatters your figure, gives you confidence and fits your budget.

That’s why we have to investigate when we find an inexpensive swimsuit that claims to be flattering on everyone. This tasseled two-piece has been following us all over Instagram, from Amazon’s Fashion handle to style bloggers. It’s been the buzz amongst many of the women in our newsroom (and this is not the first time we’ve written about a swimsuit from CocoShip).

We initially shared this gem of an Amazon find exclusively with our newsletter subscribers, but it’s too good not to share with everyone. CocoShip’s swimwear is known for its inclusive sizing, fun prints and flattering silhouettes. Its Retro High Waisted Halter Top Bikini Set has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon alone.

The Tassel Trim High Waist Bikini Set, which is only $26 on Amazon, comes in sizes 4 to 16 and is available in 13 trendy prints and patterns with adorable pom-pom and tassel trims. It has a 4.6-star rating and over 200 reviews raving about the “great quality” and “perfect fit,” with plenty of customer photos to back it up. The triangle top is a timeless silhouette and can easily be adjusted for the perfect fit, while the high-waisted bottoms flatten your belly and shape your bum — that’s why it’s so flattering!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.