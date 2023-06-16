“Bought this to replace my old plug-in Waterpik. I like that this one is cordless. I prefer a lower pressure water stream so am happy with my purchase, but I think there is less pressure potential with this Waterpik than with the larger model, which might be a consideration if someone prefers higher pressure. I think the product descriptions give pressure rating for each model so one can decide based on preference. Also the water reservoir is small but easy to refill.” — Amazon customer.

“I am happy with this device. Hard to judge the effectiveness yet as I’m in the process of getting implants and right now have only temporaries. Based on how well it cleans with the temporaries, I feel it will be even better with permanent implants. The water container is large enough, and you don’t need to add more water to clean your mouth. The charge holds and only needs recharging about every two weeks. The water pressure is good. I use medium pressure, and it’s plenty strong. I like that I can put away into a drawer between using and don’t need it sitting out on my counter. I very much recommend this item.” — Amazon customer.

“I wish I had bought this product a long time ago. This water pick is very effective at removing everything in your teeth. I will go in with actually floss after and barely if every get anything on the floss. My only complaint is that the opening on the back to fill the water resivoir is a little fragile. The plug came off completely. Other than that it’s an amazing product, I also love the different attachment heads on this.” — Cristina.