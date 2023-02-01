Shoppingheadphonesearbuds

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/TOZO-T6-Bluetooth-Headphones-Waterproof/dp/B07RGZ5NKS?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63d2b93fe4b07c0c7e020f57%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tozo T6 waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d2b93fe4b07c0c7e020f57" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TOZO-T6-Bluetooth-Headphones-Waterproof/dp/B07RGZ5NKS?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63d2b93fe4b07c0c7e020f57%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tozo T6 waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds</a>.
Amazon
Tozo T6 waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

Sometimes a handy Amazon gadget is so popular, you just have to try it for yourself. This was certainly the case with the $30 Tozo T6 waterproof Bluetooth earbuds. Looking to get into the wireless headphone game without dropping hundreds of dollars, I recently bought a pair for myself and found that they do, in fact, live up to the hype.

These earbuds are a longtime reader favorite here at HuffPost. They’ve also racked up 164,130 five-star ratings and 42,467 positive reviews on Amazon that attest to their versatility, durability and sound quality.

The wireless headphones come in six colors, keep a charge for over 40 hours and have an IPX8 waterproof rating, meaning they can be submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Let me confirm — as many reviewers have said — that these babies are actually waterproof. You can wear them in the shower, in the rain, during a really sweaty workout or even (as some reviewers did) in the pool. I use them almost daily in the shower to listen to embarrassing podcasts I refuse to name here. They have great sound quality, even when you’re standing directly under the stream pretending to be in a ’90s music video.

$26.99+ at Amazon

The Tozo earbuds come in a compact case — similar to an AirPods case — that charges the buds when you’re on the go. They’re super lightweight, fit snugly in your ears and are comfortable to wear for hours on end. (The only so-so thing, which many reviews agree with, is the buds’ touch control is super sensitive — an errant graze or forceful splash of water is liable to pause your playlist. However, it’s easy to resume your scheduled programming with another light tap.)

They’re so compact and comfy, you literally forget you have them in. And when you take them out, you don’t have the residual, phantom-pod feeling in your ears that bigger buds tend to leave.

If you need more reasons to grab a pair of these budget buds, you can read some of the glowing five-star reviews below.

Amazon
TOZO T6 waterproof wireless Bluetooth earbuds
In four fun colors as well as black and white, these waterproof wireless headphones will be your new favorite toy. They pair easily with smartphones, tablets and laptops and charge in under an hour. Play and pause music, fast forward and backward and adjust the volume via touch control on the earbuds themselves.
$26.99+ at Amazon

Promising reviews:

“Excellent quality, you can easily compare with very expensive earbuds. I even swim with this in pool under the my swim cap. Worth every penny.” — Amazon customer

“I was just looking for a good pair of earbuds without having to pay a small fortune. Not even swinging for the fence, just something descent and budget friendly. I work in music production for a living, and let me tell you, they are by far the best sounding earburds/headphones I have ever used! Not to mention their waterproof capability. I haven’t taken a single shower without them ever since, yet they still work as great as the day they arrived. I love them and couldn’t recommend them more.” — David Bonilla Vélez

“I purchased these ear buds because they had positive reviews. I wasn’t expecting much for less than 50 dollars but boy was I ever WRONG. These little guys pack a mean punch sound wise, now I own air pods but they are not waterproof and they can easily fall out. But these bad boys don’t move not even while running or swimming. They look really good on and they are small. So it doesn’t draw much attention to the ear. The case is just as nice as the big A. Totally would say buy them you won’t regret it. I know I don’t” — Mercedes

“I got these based on the amazing good reviews and I decided to give them a try. I absolutely love them. The sound quality is good, the battery never runs out and I’m using them multiple hours a day and the best feature is that they are water-resistant which gives me the freedom to swim and do aqua fitness with them. Yes, I would recommend them and buy them again.” — L

“These are great! I use them daily for everything. The battery lasts me all day and I charge at night, though I probably do not have to charge every night. I use them for work calls and they are clear and the orher person has no problems hearing me and they do not pick up a ton of background noise which is good since I work from home with a 2 year old. They are waterproof in that i have worn them in the shower on occasion. They stay in during long walks without having to constantly adjust them. I am very happy with my purchase.” — Amazon customer

“The Tozo T6 is amazing. As far as ease of use, quality of sound, battery life, and durability. And the price!! I’ve used AirPods before and for one, they’re super ugly and cheap looking, not to mention expensive. These are a fraction of the price of AirPods but work so well. Also, AirPods are not waterproof like these ear buds. I went swimming in a pool with them on and they worked great. I also love the fact that has several different silicone ear pieces to fit all different ear sizes (6-7). Which now thinking back, I never knew there that many different sizes lol so long story short, buy this!! You won’t regret it.” — David Dy

