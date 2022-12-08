These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

From White Elephant to Pollyanna, there are many names for the much beloved, fast-paced holiday gift-swap event. Though we may disagree on what the game is called, we all can agree that the ideal gift-exchange present is something relatively cheap and really freaking funny.
Call them tacky, cheesy, cringy or straight-up potty humored, these are not practical, durable presents that you’re glad to own and will last a while. They’re ridiculous, over-the-top items that are meant to make everyone laugh without breaking the bank.
To help you spice up your holiday celebration — and to ensure your funny gift gets there before the big day — we’ve rounded up the best gag gifts you can find on Amazon, all for under $30. Some are so funny, you may buy an extra to keep for yourself.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.