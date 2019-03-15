Vera_Petrunina via Getty Images

Is it worth it? Let me work it. I put my bed down, flip it and reverse it. If you find yourself tossing and turning up instead of sleeping, this new Amazon-exclusive mattress might be worth checking out.

Nest Bedding and Amazon teamed up to create a budget-friendly mattress in a box that takes the guesswork out of ordering a mattress online. The Flip Mattress is double-sided hybrid bed with a medium-feel on top and firmer side on the bottom. The idea is that sleepers can choose the right firmness for their optimal snooze, whether they’re side, back or stomach sleepers, just by flipping it.

Exclusive to Amazon customers, the U.S.-made mattress is designed with both cooling gel foam and coils inside. Side sleepers will likely prefer the medium side, while stomach sleepers probably prefer a bit more support in a firm mattress. Back sleepers can typically go either way.

The Flip Mattress is available in Twin to California King sizes, and is shockingly affordable, ranging from $309 - $499. Plus, it ships free for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not into locking down an important purchase like a mattress via the internet, there’s a 30-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty, so you can can rest easy knowing you can sleep on it (literally) before committing.

