HuffPost This is the sweetest deal we've seen on a KitchenAid stand mixer since Prime Day.

’Tis the season for pumpkin spice treats and hot apple pies, which is why today’s Amazon Deal Of The Day is particularly sweet.

In a deal too good to ignore, you can get the KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series stand mixer for up to 46% off the original price today (Sept. 25) only. The markdown varies by color (it comes in silver, black and red), but the final sale price is the same for just $260. Coveted by every kind of cook, this stand mixer would normally set you back by by $400 to $500 depending on the color, but it’s currently on sale for $260 for the rest of the day.

That’s a way better deal than what we saw for most KitchenAid stand mixers on Black Friday 2018, where the lowest price we saw on a 6-quart model was $400. It’s also the same deal we saw on this KitchenAid model in the lead-up to Prime Day 2019, where this model was also on sale for $260.

The KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series has a 6-quart stainless steel bowl that can hold up to 13 dozen cookies, eight loaves of bread or eight pounds of mashed potatoes in a single batch. (That’s good news for folks who like to entertain for the holidays.) It’s also dishwasher safe and can be used with 14 attachments to help you make anything from fresh pasta to ice cream (those you can snag separately).

If you compare this model to the brand’s best-selling Artisan Series 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer, the 6-quart Pro 600 has a higher wattage and can yield 4 dozen more cookies — which means less time baking and more time eating.