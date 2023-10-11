Amazon's Most Popular Anti-Aging Vitamin C Serum Is 56% Off, Today Only

In skin care, vitamin C is a valuable player. In fact, New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Bradley Glodny previously told HuffPost that after sunscreen and retinol, it’s the most helpful ingredient in defense against premature skin aging.
Serums containing this powerful antioxidant are not always affordable. Some of the most famed preparations, such as iS Clinical’s Super Serum Advance and SkinCeuticals’ C E Ferulic acid serum, can cost upwards of $180. Fortunately for our skin (and our wallets), Amazon’s current top-selling vitamin C serum is an affordable alternative that reviewers claim is just as if not more effective as the high end options.
And today, on the final day of Amazon’s fall Prime Big Deals Day, it’s on sale for either 50% or 56% off, depending on which size you buy.
TruSkin’s vitamin C serum has over 90,000 five-star ratings and enough positive buyer testimonials to make a believer out of any skeptic. The nourishing formula promises a reduction in fine lines and sun damage, improvement in the appearance of skin conditions like melasma and an overall increase in skin brightness and radiance.
These purported results are possible since, according to Glodny, vitamin C works to not only protect skin from external toxins and free radicals that cause premature skin aging, but it’s also clinically proven to enhance collagen production when applied topically.
In addition to sodium ascorbyl phosphate — a less irritating form of topical vitamin C — this fast-absorbing serum is supplemented with ingredients including antioxidant-rich vitamin E, jojoba oil and botanical hyaluronic acid to support hydration.
This natural, vegan and paraben-free serum can be used morning or night, and some users say they began to see an improvement with their skin concerns in just one month. Keep reading to see reviews as glowing as this serum might make your skin, or grab yourself a bottle from the link above.
If you want to get the TruSkin serum at an even more of a discount, you can use Amazon’s Subscribe and Save program, which offers discounts of up to 15% off automatic deliveries.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“I spend A LOT of money on medical grade skin care, and I have found this vitamin C serum to be equally effective and beneficial for my skin, meaning I get the same benefits as higher priced products at an affordable price. Having tried multiple different brands of vitamin C serum, I can say that this one not only works well but doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. Yes, I would recommend using this product, without any hesitation.” — Jae Vee
″[I’m] always a bit of a skeptic, after reading 139k positive reviews, I figured it was worth a try! I have some sun/aging spots on my right cheek mostly, of which I’ve been fairly self conscious. I’m in my mid fifties and these dime size spots just popped up about four years ago and got more pronounced in the last two years. I started using TruSkin C serum about three months ago and the spots have faded significantly. Also, my skin just looks fresher and slightly brighter. I highly recommend this product to anyone who’s considering it.” — heather
“The results are unbelievable. [I] was a bit skeptical because all the reviews were from Caucasian women. I was slightly worried that my skin would not respond as well but I was quite mistaken. With or without makeup, my skin is bright, smooth and my spots are disappearing.One other result I am sure a number of people have not noticed is that your palms get softer too. I guess the residue on the palms makes [them] soft and supple.” — Mayowa O.
“I love my vitamin C serum! I have been using it for a month now and have already noticed an improvement in my skin tone and some of the fine lines on my face. The serum dries super quick and does not leave skin feeling slimy or greasy. I would highly recommend this product. The customer service is some of the best I have ever experienced. The staff is attentive and checks in every few weeks to see how the product is working and if I have any questions.” — Dgraf