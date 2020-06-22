HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost It's like the "Prime Day" of fashion.

Earlier this year, Amazon made the decision to push back Amazon Prime Day —the company’s biggest annual sale, which is traditionally held in July — to September.

But that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait until September to get good deals from Amazon.

The Amazon Big Style Sale officially went live Monday, June 22, and will go on for at least a week, according to Amazon. An exact end date for the sale has not yet been announced.

Similar to Prime Day and Black Friday, you can expect to see both daily deals and time-limited “lightning deals” each day of Amazon’s Big Style Sale. There will also be thousands of items marked down for duration of the week-long sale.

If you’re wondering whether Amazon’s Big Style Sale is worth it, we checked out what’s on sale to find what we think are some of the best deals. From Birkenstock dupes to cat-eye sunglasses, below are the best deals from the Amazon Big Style Sale we’ve found so far.