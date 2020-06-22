HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
Earlier this year, Amazon made the decision to push back Amazon Prime Day —the company’s biggest annual sale, which is traditionally held in July — to September.
But that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait until September to get good deals from Amazon.
For the first time ever, Amazon is having a week-long “Big Style Sale,” which will involve deals on style and fashion accessories from well-known brands like Levi’s, J.Crew and New Balance, as well as Amazon-owned fashion brands like Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual and Core10. The sale will also feature deals on pricier designer brands from Shopbop (which is also owned and operated by Amazon), including labels like Loeffler Randall, Dr. Martens and Tory Burch.
The Amazon Big Style Sale officially went live Monday, June 22, and will go on for at least a week, according to Amazon. An exact end date for the sale has not yet been announced.
This latest sale from Amazon has been called “a lifeline” for fashion brands struggling to stay afloat during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, you’ve probably seen lots of deep discounts and deals flooding your inbox as retailers try to make up for lost foot traffic because of store closures.
Similar to Prime Day and Black Friday, you can expect to see both daily deals and time-limited “lightning deals” each day of Amazon’s Big Style Sale. There will also be thousands of items marked down for duration of the week-long sale.
If you’re wondering whether Amazon’s Big Style Sale is worth it, we checked out what’s on sale to find what we think are some of the best deals. From Birkenstock dupes to cat-eye sunglasses, below are the best deals from the Amazon Big Style Sale we’ve found so far.
Below, the best deals we’ve seen so far from Amazon’s Big Style Sale: