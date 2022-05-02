Actor Amber Heard, who’s on trial accused of defamation by ex-husband Johnny Depp, is reportedly so unhappy with the court of public opinion that she fired her public relations team.

The “Aquaman” actor ditched her crisis management firm as she’s about to take the witness stand because she fears trial media coverage and fans’ sentiments have favored her ex, according to outlets on Sunday.

Heard dumped Precision Strategies, co-founded by former Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter, for a firm led by Hollywood PR veteran David Shane, NBC News confirmed.

According to the New York Post, which reported the switch earlier, Shane and his team previously helped generate negative press over Depp’s alleged $2 million a month spending habits amid a lawsuit against his former business managers.

Heard is expected to testify in her defense this week at the circus-like trial in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a Washington Post op-ed in which she declared she was a victim of domestic violence. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor accused Heard of indirectly defaming him by referencing allegations she made against him amid their divorce.

