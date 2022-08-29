Just less than three months after the verdict in the six-week defamation trial with his ex-wife and fellow actor Heard, Depp made a surprise appearance as the ceremony’s signature Moon Person.

In a pre-recorded segment, the actor showed up virtually, with his face superimposed onto the VMA’s Moonman during the unexpected moment at the Prudential Center arena in Newark, New Jersey.

“And you know what? I needed the work,” the 59-year-old said at one point while floating above the crowd.

Depp quipped, telling the audience, “I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any ol’ thing you need.”

A clip of the moment was shared on MTV’s official page and Depp’s Instagram account along with the caption, “guess who? #VMAs.”

After Depp popped up at the show, Whitney Heard posted a video on her Instagram story defending her sister. “I stand with Amber Heard,” she said, alongside a graphic that renamed the event the “DVMA’s,” seemingly calling out domestic violence.

“@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters,” the 34-year-old said, using the hashtags #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD.

Whitney was frequently seen by her sister’s side during the controversial trial, giving her own testimony before the jury.

In June, a jury found that Heard defamed Depp, awarding him $15 million in total damages.

However, Judge Penney Azcarate capped the total at around $10 million in accordance with state limits.

