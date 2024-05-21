EntertainmentDonald Trump2024 electionAmber Rose

Amber Rose Introduces Everyone To Her MAGA Era

Rose, who used to organize a feminist protest called SlutWalk, recently endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election.
Kelby Vera
Senior Reporter

Model and television personality Amber Rose is piquing eyebrows with her most recent political statement.

Rose proudly announced she would be voting for Donald Trump in a Monday Instagram post, which included a picture of her posing with the former president and his wife, Melania Trump, at a February fundraiser.

Making her intentions for November’s presidential election as clear as can be, Rose captioned the post “Trump 2024” and added a trio of American flag emojis.

She also shared the post on her Instagram story, just to make sure everyone got the message.

After facing almost instant backlash, Rose elaborated on her endorsement in a comment on The Shade Room’s Instagram account.

“Lmaooo y’all think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first,” she wrote.

Rose attends the 2023 Grammy Awards. She caused a stir when she endorsed Trump for president in an Instagram post made Monday.
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

“Y’all want biological men in women’s sports. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion,” she continued. “Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

Endorsing Trump, a man who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women and has repeatedly boasted about being responsible for the fall of Roe v. Wade, seems to be a strange choice for Rose, who has been a staunch supporter of women’s rights.

In 2015, she led her own version of SlutWalk, a feminist protest designed to celebrate female sexuality and denounce rape culture, in Los Angeles.

Around that time, she also raised $50,000 for her Amber Rose Foundation, which claimed to “promote discussion about women’s rights and equality issues.”

Prior to now, Rose wasn’t supportive of Trump. She even called the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential candidate a “fucking idiot” in an August 2016 interview with The Cut.

“He’s just such an idiot. He’s so weird,” she said. “I really hope he’s not president.”

Oh, how times change.

