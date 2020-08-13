Amber Ruffin, a writer on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” on Wednesday explained why she believes President Donald Trump is actually being truthful when he claims “nobody has done more” for Black Americans than him.

“I think he’s correct,” Ruffin told a surprised Meyers. “It’s true.”

“He didn’t say he’s done good things for Black people,” Ruffin elaborated after bullet points of Trump’s racist comments and actions appeared on the screen.

“He just said no one has done more, and he’s right,” said Ruffin. “No one has done more for Black Americans. To make our lives worse.”

Check out the segment here:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!