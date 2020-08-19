Donald Trump boasted last week that he’s “done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY!”

“Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin agreed with Trump’s assessment on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC show.

But not in the way the president would likely enjoy.

Ruffin instead reeled off a very long list of all the bad things Trump has done for women — from his administration’s policies to his own sexist and offensive comments.

“He didn’t say he’s done good things for women,” explained Ruffin, whose own show is launching imminently on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

“He just said ‘no president has done more,’” she added. “And he’s right, no president has done more for women, to make our lives worse.”

Ruffin last week used the same tactic to expose Trump’s attacks on Black Americans.

Check out Ruffin’s latest video here:

