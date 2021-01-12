Comedian Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar cracked each other up Monday while recalling an outrageous encounter with bigotry on NBC’s “Late Night.”

The two collaborated on a book called “You’ll Never Believe What Happened To Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism,” and they came prepared with a doozy to tell host Seth Meyers.

Meyers said their book was troubling to read but humorous, and Lamar allowed that “we laugh constantly and those stories are hilarious.”

Ruffin, a “Late Night” writer who also has her own show on Peacock, elaborated on the time her sis had a collection of checks commemorating Black History Month, and she signed one honoring abolitionist Harriet Tubman for a cashier at a store.

“And the cashier goes, ’Oh I didn’t know you could get pictures of yourself on checks!’” Ruffin recalled.

Watch the lively interview above.