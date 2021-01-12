ENTERTAINMENT

Amber Ruffin And Sister Recall 'Hilarious' Encounter With Racism On 'Late Night'

The comedian and sibling Lacey Lamar wrote a book about absurd prejudice that Lamar has experienced.

Comedian Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar cracked each other up Monday while recalling an outrageous encounter with bigotry on NBC’s “Late Night.”

The two collaborated on a book called “You’ll Never Believe What Happened To Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism,” and they came prepared with a doozy to tell host Seth Meyers.

Meyers said their book was troubling to read but humorous, and Lamar allowed that “we laugh constantly and those stories are hilarious.”

Ruffin, a “Late Night” writer who also has her own show on Peacock, elaborated on the time her sis had a collection of checks commemorating Black History Month, and she signed one honoring abolitionist Harriet Tubman for a cashier at a store.

“And the cashier goes, ’Oh I didn’t know you could get pictures of yourself on checks!’” Ruffin recalled.

Watch the lively interview above.

