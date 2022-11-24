Amber Ruffin And Sister Lacey Lamar Recall Racist Incident With Car Dealership

“Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar returned to Seth Meyers’ NBC show this week to talk about racism.

Lamar recalled the time a car dealership denied her a discount for cash, only for a white, male family friend to visit minutes later and be offered $4,000 off the exact same vehicle.

Advertisement

When confronted, the dealership offered Lamar some money off — but only $1,000.

Needless to say, she didn’t end up buying the car.

Watch the video here:

The awful encounter is just one detailed in the sisters’ new book, “The World Record Book of Racist Stories.”

It’s a follow-up to their 2021 book “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism” which documented the racism Lamar has experienced living in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I am still living there and so these things are constantly happening to me,” Lamar told Meyers.

“Part of the reason we wrote the first book is because of the sheer volume of these things,” said Ruffin. “It’s one tiny lady’s lifetime of garbage and it’s so funny because she’s not special in any way… she’s not angry or mean or bad in any way she’s just this cute little happy guy and that all happens to her.”