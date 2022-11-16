'What?' Queen Amber Ruffin Finds The Vote-Fraud Proof That The Far Right Needed

Amber Ruffin may have just found the vote-fraud proof that Donald Trump and his minions have been howling about since the 2020 election. (Watch the video below.)

In the comedian’s “Amber Says What” segment on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday, she rattled off her takes on last week’s midterm elections.

“And then the race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker was too close to call, and I was like wh-uh-uh-uh-uht?” she said. “For the first time, I was like, maybe there is voter fraud.”

Pointing to a photo of Walker, she continued: “Because there is no way someone would want to give this man an ounce of power. If you put this man in charge of Georgia he’s only gonna get it pregnant, take it to another state and get it an abortion!”

Walker, an ex-football star, is the Trump-backed U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia whose anti-abortion platform was compromised by accusations that he pressured women he impregnated to get abortions. He and incumbent Democratic Sen. Warnock are headed for a Dec. 6 runoff after last week’s close result.