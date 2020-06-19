AMC Theaters Says It Won't Require Face Masks To Avoid 'Political Controversy'

The largest U.S. cinema chain’s claimed effort to avoid controversy just created one.

AMC Theatres, which plans to reopen in mid-July for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, announced measures to help protect customers from COVID-19 ― but it won’t mandate face masks. Regal and Cinemark, the second and third-largest chains, made the same allowance.

What caused an uproar on social media was the explanation for the lax mask policy from AMC’s CEO Adam Aron.

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” Aron told Variety. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

AMC said it will require employees to wear masks, post social distance guidelines for customers, limit auditorium seating capacity, and feature hand-sanitizing stations. But audience members are free to go maskless unless it’s mandated by law in the region, the company said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend people wear face masks in public.

Despite the evidence that face masks help prevent the spread of the virus, President Donald Trump has refused to wear one in public and many of his followers have adopted similar defiance, turning the mask into a culture war symbol.

HuffPost didn’t immediately hear back from AMC about the uproar. The company said last month it could go out of business unless it begins generating cash flow.

Many film fans on Twitter thought AMC’s move was more blockhead than blockbuster.

Dear @AMCTheatres ,



I am a person with 10+ pre-existing conditions.



I'm also a huge movie lover.



I hope you know that it's nothing political when I say that I will #BoycottAMC



It's a matter of life or death for me & you've lost a customer for life. https://t.co/Irpf82QewJ — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) June 19, 2020

AMC Theaters didn't want to be caught up in a political controversy of enforcing or not enforcing the rule of people wearing masks in their theaters and in the end they got caught up in the very political controversy they tried hard to avoid. Ripperoni. #BoycottAMC pic.twitter.com/P2FGJ513ot — Mike (Ragebreak Gaming) (@RagebreakG) June 19, 2020

You’ve GOT to be kidding. How f****** irresponsible.

Why is SAFETY a political issue for @adam_aron and @AMCTheatres?



Well, I was really on the fence about continuing my monthly AMC A-List membership and going back WITH a mask. #AMC, thanks for the clarity.😷#BoycottAMC pic.twitter.com/fMwY3E03Pb — DC The Bruin 💛💙🐻✌ (@DCtheBruin) June 19, 2020

@AMCTheatres since when is health and safety a “political controversy”??? This is a reckless policy. #BoycottAMC https://t.co/VgSzpVkgYQ — APFNS, ARNP (@csinp) June 19, 2020

Sorry @AMCTheatres I can’t put myself in your Petri dish theater w/o a mask...U too scared of being political than saving lives. #BoycottAMC — Tony Snark (@DrewNeoSoul) June 19, 2020

Referring to wearing masks during a global pandemic as a "political controversy" is just about the most political you can get with the matter. #BoycottAMC @AMCTheatres — Jun C (@jun_julyaugust) June 19, 2020