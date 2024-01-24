America Ferrera Reacts To Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Oscar Snubs

America Ferrera celebrated her first Oscar nomination for her role in “Barbie” on Tuesday, but she also had some feelings about the film’s snubs.
The actor, who played Gloria in the billion-dollar blockbuster movie, told Variety in an interview that she was “incredibly disappointed” that her co-star, Margot Robbie, and the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, did not snag nods for Best Actress and Best Director.
“Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it,” she said. “Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”
Ferrera then called Robbie a “magician as an actress,” who brought “so much heart and humor and depth and joy and fun” to her role as the lead Barbie in the film.
“Barbie” received a total of eight nominations for the 2024 awards ceremony, with nods in the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.
Toward the end of the interview, the Latina actor also celebrated the fact that there is a “range of women that are being acknowledged in the supporting actress category,” especially other women of color like Danielle Brooks and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
“Opportunities were created for these artists to do their work,” she said. “It’s exciting to see that those opportunities did exist in this year of film for women of color to get to shine and be a part of the best filmmaking of the year.”
Fans of “Barbie” expressed their shock over Gerwig and Robbie’s Oscar snubs on social media after the nominations were released Tuesday. Others also pointed out the irony of Ryan Gosling receiving a nomination over Robbie, with Gosling earning a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role as “Barbie’s” lead Ken.