America Ferrera Reaches Out To Fellow 'Pregnant Mamas' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

America Ferrera wrote a supportive message for other women expecting a baby during the coronavirus crisis. The actor announced her pregnancy this past New Year’s Eve.

“As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now,” Ferrera wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself on Tuesday.

She added that she’s also thinking about women “across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances.”

Ferrera and her husband, actor Ryan Piers Williams, are parents to son Sebastian, who they welcomed in 2018. Ferrera announced baby No. 2 by posting on Instagram a photo of her, Williams and Sebastian pictured together outside, surrounded by snow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that it does not yet know if pregnant people have a greater chance of getting sick from the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Pregnant people have had a higher risk of severe illness when infected with viruses from the same family as the novel coronavirus.

“Based on available information, pregnant people seem to have the same risk (of contracting COVID-19) as adults who are not pregnant,” the CDC site states. (Read more on the CDC’s information on pregnancy and childbirth during the coronavirus pandemic here.)

“Hang in there pregnant mamas!” Ferrera added in her Instagram post. “We got this.”

Williams also shared Ferrera’s photo on Instagram with an encouraging message.

“Sending my love to all the beautiful creators of life in the world right now navigating these challenging times ― especially this extraordinary lady @americaferrera,” he wrote.