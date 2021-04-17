'Nativist Crap': Critics Erupt In Fury Over New Conservative 'Anglo-Saxon' Caucus

Stunned critics erupted in anger Friday amid reports of the pending creation of a congressional Frankenstein with a Third Reich mustache: An “America First Caucus” aimed at pushing “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”
“The America First Caucus (AFC) exists to promote Congressional policies that are to the long-term benefit of the American nation,” says a caucus document circulating among lawmakers and the media.
The group aims to “follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation,” according to its platform.
“History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country,” the document notes.
The caucus calls for limiting legal immigration “to those that can contribute not only economically, but have demonstrated respect for this nation’s culture and rule of law.” It bizarrely supports infrastructure “that reflects the architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture.”
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), an immigrant, pointed out to reported caucus organizers Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) that he served in the military to “defend your right to say stupid stuff.” Nevertheless, he added, “Take your nativist crap and shove it.”
Surprisingly, the new group was quickly bashed by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (and quickly endorsed by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida). McCarthy is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Greene and her “traditions” right from the start. But McCarthy slammed Greene’s proposed caucus as a “nativist dog whistle.”
In a striking indication of what could be a devastating division among the hard-right Republicans in Congress, Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) slammed the “hatefulness” of the new group’s perspectives.
Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said flatly: “Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil.” Republicans, she tweeted, “believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all.”
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) pointed out that Republicans’ current favorite author, Dr. Seuss, connected “America first” (a phrase long associated with the Ku Klux Klan) directly to Hitler’s Nazi Party.
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) warned the nascent caucus to not “dare” contact him to support any of its legislation. “Wouldn’t want my non Anglo, Colombian, Mexican indigenous blood to corrupt you,” he angrily tweeted.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) demanded that anyone who joined the caucus should be stripped of their committee positions. “While we can’t prevent someone form calling themselves Republicans, we can loudly say they don’t belong to us,” he said on Twitter.
