'Nativist Crap': Critics Erupt In Fury Over New Conservative 'Anglo-Saxon' Caucus

Stunned critics erupted in anger Friday amid reports of the pending creation of a congressional Frankenstein with a Third Reich mustache: An “America First Caucus” aimed at pushing “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

“The America First Caucus (AFC) exists to promote Congressional policies that are to the long-term benefit of the American nation,” says a caucus document circulating among lawmakers and the media.

The group aims to “follow in President Trump’s footsteps, and potentially step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation,” according to its platform.

“History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country,” the document notes.

The caucus calls for limiting legal immigration “to those that can contribute not only economically, but have demonstrated respect for this nation’s culture and rule of law.” It bizarrely supports infrastructure “that reflects the architectural, engineering and aesthetic value that befits the progeny of European architecture.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), an immigrant, pointed out to reported caucus organizers Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) that he served in the military to “defend your right to say stupid stuff.” Nevertheless, he added, “Take your nativist crap and shove it.”

Dear @mtgreenee and @RepGosar: As an immigrant, I served on active duty in the US military to defend your right to say stupid stuff. What makes America great is that we don’t judge you based on bloodline, we look at your character. So take your nativist crap and shove it. https://t.co/A4B5hMptPt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 16, 2021

Surprisingly, the new group was quickly bashed by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (and quickly endorsed by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida). McCarthy is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Greene and her “traditions” right from the start. But McCarthy slammed Greene’s proposed caucus as a “nativist dog whistle.”

America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion.



The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 16, 2021

In a striking indication of what could be a devastating division among the hard-right Republicans in Congress, Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) slammed the “hatefulness” of the new group’s perspectives.

The hatefulness of this statement is only surpassed by its ignorance of American history and values. https://t.co/1KWAqWc7Pm — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) April 17, 2021

Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said flatly: “Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil.” Republicans, she tweeted, “believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all.”

Republicans believe in equal opportunity, freedom, and justice for all. We teach our children the values of tolerance, decency and moral courage. Racism, nativism, and anti-Semitism are evil. History teaches we all have an obligation to confront & reject such malicious hate. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 16, 2021

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) pointed out that Republicans’ current favorite author, Dr. Seuss, connected “America first” (a phrase long associated with the Ku Klux Klan) directly to Hitler’s Nazi Party.

Since the @HouseGOP is suddenly big defenders of Dr Seuss, they would do well to see one of his most famous cartoons, given their creation of the #americafirstcaucus today. pic.twitter.com/N53PeZqvZs — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) April 16, 2021

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) warned the nascent caucus to not “dare” contact him to support any of its legislation. “Wouldn’t want my non Anglo, Colombian, Mexican indigenous blood to corrupt you,” he angrily tweeted.

Btw if you join the America First Caucus don’t dare ask me to join in legislation with you. Wouldn’t want my non Anglo, Colombian, Mexican indigenous blood to corrupt you. 🖕🏽 https://t.co/xt4kqdMWcm — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 16, 2021

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) demanded that anyone who joined the caucus should be stripped of their committee positions. “While we can’t prevent someone form calling themselves Republicans, we can loudly say they don’t belong to us,” he said on Twitter.

I believe anyone that joins this caucus should have their committees stripped, and the Republican conference should expel them from conference participation. While we can’t prevent someone from calling themselves Republican, we can loudly say they don’t belong to us. https://t.co/ULEF5MRyWf — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 16, 2021

Let’s just call this America First Caucus what it is: the White Power Caucus. https://t.co/055nrCyzE4 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) April 16, 2021

The America First Caucus is just the White Supremacy Caucus dressed up in racist red, white, and fuck you blue. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 16, 2021

Worried that anyone might misunderstand her, she just goes full Nazi and removes all doubt.https://t.co/dCumRL6cBf — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) April 17, 2021

Here’s a surprise:

I’m proud to join @mtgreenee in the #AmericaFirst Caucus.



We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers.



This is just a hit piece from the America Last crowd in Big Media, Big Tech & Big Government.https://t.co/hjGiuSLwBW — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 16, 2021