Calif. Venue Reportedly Boots Matt Gaetz's, Marjorie Taylor Greene's America First Rally

A California event center reportedly pulled the plug on an America First rally after it found out the hosts and featured speakers were Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
“As soon as we found out who the speakers were we immediately canceled it,” Javad Mirtavoosi, manager of the Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center in Laguna Hills, told the Orange County Register. “We just want to stay clear of that,” he added, without providing any specifics.
The center had simply been told when the space was booked that the venue would be used for a “gathering,” he said.
The event was cancelled Friday, just days before the July 17 rally. Tickets for the rally were reportedly still up for grabs on Saturday, but the controversial hosts now need a new venue.
Greene’s spokesperson Nick Dyer called the account of the cancellation “totally inaccurate,” but didn’t explain how it was inaccurate. He confirmed to the newspaper that the venue is changing, but didn’t have a new location as of Friday. The operation is “very close to securing a location that will proudly host our America First Rally,” Dyer added.
The controversial lawmakers launched their initial America First rally in May at a conservative Florida retirement community.
Greene and GOP extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) were just shunned earlier this week as “carnival barkers” by the conservative Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee. The prominent fundraising group announced it will provide no money to the women’s campaigns.
“The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show. Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders,” Julie Conway, the executive director of the group, said in an email to Business Insider. “We cannot let this work be erased by shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers.”
Greene also came under fire in April when she extolled an Angle-Saxon-only political caucus in a position paper. In addition, the QAnon disciple has been blasted for comparing mask mandates to Nazi orders leading to the murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust.
Gaetz is currently under investigation by the FBI over allegations of sex trafficking and sex with a minor.
Neither lawmaker could immediately be reached for comment about their America First rally being jettisoned from the event center.