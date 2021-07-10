Calif. Venue Reportedly Boots Matt Gaetz's, Marjorie Taylor Greene's America First Rally

“The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show. Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders,” Julie Conway, the executive director of the group, said in an email to Business Insider. “We cannot let this work be erased by shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers.”

Greene also came under fire in April when she extolled an Angle-Saxon-only political caucus in a position paper. In addition, the QAnon disciple has been blasted for comparing mask mandates to Nazi orders leading to the murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust.

Gaetz is currently under investigation by the FBI over allegations of sex trafficking and sex with a minor.

Neither lawmaker could immediately be reached for comment about their America First rally being jettisoned from the event center.