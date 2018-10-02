American Airlines Removes Passenger Who Won't Stop Doing Pull-Ups

There’s a time and place for everything ― including pull-ups.

American Airlines had to remove an unruly passenger Monday evening because the guy blew a gasket when employees asked him not to do pull-ups on the overhead storage bins.

The bizarre incident happened on American Flight 2763, which was flying from Phoenix to Boston.

Passenger David Markoski told Boston TV station WBZ the unnamed suspect appeared to be intoxicated when he boarded the plane with a woman and two dogs.

“He was leaning up against where you put the bags overhead and a passenger came by and said ‘What are you going to do, some pull ups?’ and the guy actually grabbed on to it and started doing some pull ups on the plane in front of everybody,” Markoski said.

Things got tense a short time later after the man ordered some alcoholic beverages aboard the plane.

“He would not sit down,” Markoski said. “The flight attendant probably asked him about three or four times to sit down and he refused to sit down and then he really got verbally abusive with her, starting calling her names.”

Things got heated enough that pilots made an unscheduled stop in Kansas City, Missouri, so the passenger could be removed by law enforcement. The flight then continued to Boston, The Boston Globe reported.

FBI agents interviewed the passenger, but he was not taken into custody. No charges have been filed against him.