We Finally Know Whose Hand Is On The Iconic 'American Beauty' Poster

A hitherto unknown detail about the iconic poster for hit 1999 movie “American Beauty” has emerged 20 years on, and it’s fascinating fans online.
“Mad Men” and “Good Girls” star Christina Hendricks revealed Thursday how she literally had a hand in on it. “I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model.... this is my hand and another model’s stomach,” she wrote on Instagram. “Proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!!”
The revelation stunned Hendricks’ followers, including fellow celebrities:
“American Beauty” scooped five Academy Awards with Kevin Spacey ― who has since faced allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies ― scoring the gong for Best Actor.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Christina Hendricks' Style Evolution