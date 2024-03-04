This Crime Conspiracy Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
The four-part docuseries dives into the controversial death of investigative journalist Danny Casolaro, who was discovered in a West Virginia hotel room in 1991.
In his final days, Casolaro was actively pursuing leads for a story about an intricate web of political conspiracy theories he called “The Octopus.”
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Disney+.
The top series on Hulu right now is the historical drama “Shōgun,” which follows a Japanese feudal lord and a shipwrecked English sailor who form an unlikely alliance.
Based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel, the show debuted on Hulu and FX on Feb. 27 with the release of the first two episodes. The remaining eight episodes will be released every Tuesday until April 23.
The docuseries “God Save Texas” premiered at Sundance in January before joining Max on Feb. 27.
Inspired by Lawrence Wright’s 2018 book “God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State,” the show dives into the history, present and future of the controversial state with three episodes, each helmed by a director from Texas ― Richard Linklater, Alex Stapleton and Iliana Sosa.
“The Dynasty: New England Patriots” is the third most popular show on Apple TV+ right now.
The new 10-part docuseries about the famed NFL franchise focuses on Tom Brady’s 20 seasons with the team, a period marked by six Super Bowl wins and countless league records. “The Dynasty” premiered on Feb. 16, with two new episodes out every Friday until March 15.
The animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is trending on Disney+ following the premiere of the third and final season on Feb. 21.
A sequel to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” the series focuses on a squad of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations as they pursue dangerous mercenary missions in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. The last season is scheduled to run for 15 episodes until the finale on May 1.