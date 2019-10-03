HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The CBD trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The cannabis-derived ingredient has become a staple of self-care and beauty routines and is being used to address a wide range of issues, including pain (even that specific pain that comes from wearing high heels for hours on end!), poor sleep and low sex drives.

The new line, MOOD, is the most affordable collection of CBD goods we’ve seen so far. Prices range from $8 to $20, and products contain anywhere from 25 to 150 milligrams of CBD oil — with the exception of zZz Pillow Mist, which doesn’t contain any CBD.

American Eagle American's Eagle's first CBD brand, MOOD.

MOOD has 45 different CBD bath and body products for men and women — body lotions, hand creams, face oils, muscle balms, lip salves, bath bombs, sugar scrubs, foaming face washes, aromatherapy oils and pillow mists — in six fragrances (that aren’t sold with the gendered marketing you might see from other personal care brands). “Chill” is a comforting warm vanilla fragrance, while “Energized” is a mandarin nectar for when you’re tired. “Focused” has a citrus twist, and “Refreshed” is a cooling coconut scent. Anxious folks might prefer “Soothed,” a calming eucalyptus, or “zZz,” a relaxing lavender scent.

Some research suggests that CBD (short for cannabidiol, a chemical compound from the cannabis plant) may help in some cases of generalized anxiety, panic disorder, social anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder; other research suggests CBD has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits. However, the industry still isn’t regulated, so there’s still a lot TBD on the pros and cons of CBD.