Extremist Gun Group Says To Prepare For ‘Battle’ At U.S. Capitol Amid Gun Control Talks

The far-right American Firearms Association is telling its supporters to prepare for “battle” at the U.S. Capitol this week amid Senate talks on potential legislation for relatively small gun safety reforms.

“They’re coming after us right now,” warns the subject line of a Monday fundraising email, signed by AFA president Christopher Dorr.

“Our federal legislative team believes that because of the enormity of the battle this week in DC, there will be thousands or even tens of thousands of Bloomberg-funded, red shirt radical, commie mommies all over the Capitol complex,” reads the email, apparently referring to the gun safety group, Moms Demand Action.

“This is their Super Bowl,” it continues. “You and I should be looking at this battle in exactly the same way.”

Here’s a screenshot from the email:

An email from the American Firearms Association warns supporters to prepare for "battle" at the U.S. Capitol amid Senate talks on gun control legislation.

The AFA’s warnings echo the nightmarish statements made by former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when he whipped up his supporters at a rally to storm the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as president. That led to a violent insurrection.

“We fight like hell,” Trump told his supporters before they marched to the Capitol that day. “And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

AFA’s wildly overheated rhetoric doesn’t match what senators are considering doing, which is very little in response to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence. The bipartisan package currently being negotiated by senators, which could still fall apart, would include provisions to narrowly expand gun background checks, enhance school safety, incentivize states to implement so-called red flag laws, and provide resources for new mental health programs.

Separate from the Senate, the House is considering its own mix of gun safety bills, including measures to raise the age for buying AR-15s from 18 to 21, and to require gun owners to register homemade firearms through the federal background checks system. But none of the House proposals are expected to move in the Senate, so all eyes are on what meager legislation can possibly move in the upper chamber.

You wouldn’t know any of this by the language in AFA’s email.

“With the gun-grabbers in Congress launching their full-frontal assault on our Second Amendment rights RIGHT NOW, our entire AFA staff is on red alert,” the email says, before floating the idea that progressives are ready to somehow cut off the group’s ability to use social media. “We fully expect our systems to be attacked by nefarious, left-wing actors who want to shut our systems down and stop your voice from reaching into Congressional offices on Capitol Hill.”

Here’s another email screenshot:

An email from the American Firearms Association warning supporters to prepare for "battle" at the U.S. Capitol amid negotiations on gun control legislation.

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action, noted the veiled threat by AFA on Twitter on Monday.

“I love that we scare men who can’t go on a toilet paper run without guns,” she tweeted.

I love that we scare men who can’t go on a toilet paper run without guns. https://t.co/CcP0cJCqVx — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 7, 2022