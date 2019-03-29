American Hero Shangela Performs Beyoncé Lip-Sync In Front Of Beyoncé

Performing a Beyoncé medley while Beyoncé watches is like doing math in front of Archimedes or pumping iron in the presence of The Rock ― most would be too fearful to try.
And then there’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Shangela, who lip-synced for her life mere steps away from Queen Bey at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
The drag performer and actor, flanked by crop-top sporting back-up dancers, paid tribute to Beyoncé with a seven-minute, expertly choreographed medley to some of the most beloved songs from the singer’s catalog, including “Single Ladies,” “Bootylicious” and “Flawless.”
Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z were attending the ceremony to receive the Vanguard Award from the media watchdog and advocacy organization for their continued support of the LGBTQ community.
The “Everything Is Love” duo were seen clapping along to the medley from their seats and rose to their feet with the rest of the crowd after the performance was done.
The “Lemonade” artist even gave Shangela a shoutout during her speech, in which she shared a heartfelt story of a family member battling HIV.
“I’ve already cried,” Beyoncé said onstage. “I put a run in my stocking from Shangela.”
“Whether it’s our fans or our family, the LGBTQI community has always supported us and lifted us up. And we thank you for that,” she continued. “We are here to promote love for every human being, and change starts with supporting the people closest to you. So let’s tell them they are loved, let’s remind them they are beautiful, and parents, let’s love our kids in their truest form.”
Watch the couple’s speech in full below.