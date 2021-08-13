Macaulay Culkin Goes Ghoulish In 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' Trailer

All work and no play makes Finn Wittrock a dull boy in “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”

As its title suggests, Season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s grisly anthology series will be split into two parts, “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.” On Friday, FX unveiled the trailer for “Red Tide,” and it’s brimming with Stephen King vibes.

Much of the early buzz over “American Horror Story: Double Feature” has focused on the addition of Macaulay Culkin to the franchise. The actor makes a chilling appearance in the trailer that will erase any lingering memories of his days as the young star of “Home Alone” and “My Girl.”

Series veterans like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters also pop up in the clip.

Debuting Aug. 25, “Red Tide” follows author Harry Gardener (played by Wittrock), who relocates to a seaside New England town with his pregnant wife Doris (Lily Rabe) in hopes of bolstering his creativity.

In true “American Horror Story” fashion, however, the couple’s hope for an off-season escape from their urban routine turns out to be a nightmare. Similarities to King’s 1977 horror classic “The Shining,” which followed a tormented writer who moved his family into a haunted hotel for the winter, are no doubt intentional.

Murphy, best known as the creative force behind “Glee” and “Nip/Tuck,” is busier than ever these days. In May, he unveiled his latest limited series for Netflix, “Halston,” which nabbed Ewan McGregor an Emmy Award nomination. Last week, the streaming platform also unveiled “Pray Away,” a documentary about the “gay conversion” therapy movement that Murphy co-produced.

His next project, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” focuses on former President Bill Clinton’s sex scandal involving White House intern Monica Lewinsky and is due out on FX in September.