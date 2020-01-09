'American Horror Story' Renewed For 3 More, Nightmare-Inducing Seasons

“American Horror Story” has a few more scares in store, as FX has given the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series a whopping three-season renewal.

The Emmy-winning show, which debuted in 2011, will return for Seasons 11, 12 and 13 with creators Murphy and Brad Falchuck remaining at the helm.

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with ‘American Horror Story’ and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” John Landgraf, the chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said in a statement on Thursday. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. ‘AHS’ has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of ‘American Horror Story.’”

The ninth installment, “American Horror Story: 1984,” which brought slasher-flick-inspired horrors to a remote summer camp, wrapped up in November, bringing in over 3 million viewers for its blood-soaked finale.

No premiere date has been set for Season 10, but Murphy has already teased he’s “working on an idea” that might bring some familiar faces back to the franchise.

“I think people will love [it] because it’s about reuniting fan-favorite actors to come back — because it might be our last season,” Murphy told Deadline in 2019 before the renewal news. “It’s the last season we have contracted. So I’ve been quietly reaching out to various people. Some people I haven’t reached out to yet because I was like, ‘Do I have a role for them?’ So far, everybody I reached out to said yes, so that’s been great.”

While fans are eager to see original stars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters make their return to the series, Murphy would only confirm that he had extended an offer to “people who helped build this show into what it is, who believed in it from the beginning.”

He added: “If you look at the iconography of the first three seasons, you can figure who I’ve gone to and who might be coming back.”