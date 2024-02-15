'American Idol' Alum Alex Miller Involved In Tour Bus Accident That Left 1 Driver Dead

One man has died following a vehicular accident involving “American Idol” alum Alex Miller’s tour bus.
Kentucky police announced Wednesday that the fatal crash had occurred the night prior at 10:28 p.m. in Rockcastle County. James Mcpheron, a 53-year-old local, purportedly lost control of his Toyota RAV4 and drove into the path of Miller’s bus.
“While traveling back from a vacation ... Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car,” read a Wednesday statement posted to the musician’s social media pages.
“Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased,” the statement from “Team Alex” continued. “Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family. No one on the bus was injured.”
Police said that the accident occurred as Mcpheron was traveling westbound on South Wilderness Road, a two-lane street that snakes from Mount Vernon to Livingston.
The operator of the tour bus was identified as Roger Miller of Lancaster. It wasn’t immediately clear if this was a reference to Alex Miller’s father, who is also named Roger Miller.
Mcpheron was transported to Rockcastle Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
The tragic accident occurred on the same day that Alex Miller, who has recently shared multiple videos of himself performing on a tour bus, released a new song titled “Oh, Odessa.”
The country singer notably competed on the 19th season of “American Idol,” which aired in 2021. Miller — who was only 17 years old when he stunned judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his cover of Jimmy Martin’s “Freeborn Man” — was eliminated from the show, but was nonetheless invited by Bryan to perform for a crowd at the hallowed Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee.
Kentucky police noted Wednesday that their investigation into the vehicular accident is ongoing.