Watch 'American Idol' Singer Who Will Be 'The Damn Winner,' Luke Bryan Says

Katy Perry called “American Idol” hopeful Casey Bishop “really, really good” on Sunday’s episode. Fellow judge Luke Bryan went even further.

“I think she’s the damn winner of ‘American Idol,’ period,” he said. (Watch the video below.)

Bishop, 15, from Estero, Florida, said she “didn’t have any performance experience, really,” before her audition ― although she reportedly attends a performing arts school.

Her talent was undeniable as she belted out an a cappella version of Motley Crue’s “Live Wire” and a Sarah Vaughan-inspired take on “My Funny Valentine.”

Bishop sang the second song after Perry asked her to highlight the soul part of her voice ― and it proved to the clincher in Bryan’s forecast.

Bryan compared the impression she made to the 2019 tryout of musician Alejandro Aranda, after which Perry predicted he would win. Aranda went on to take second place.

Next up for Bishop is Hollywood Week. Good luck, kid.