'American Idol' Singer FaceTimes Sick Mom And Katy Perry Loses It

“American Idol” loves to spotlight the emotion ― and on Sunday’s start of Hollywood Week, the reality singing competition may have outdone itself.

Contestant Dimitrius Graham, 27, of Baltimore, said before his performance that his ailing mother had just phoned to let him know she was having surgery the next day. He called her his “American idol,” and went on stage to ask the judges if he could FaceTime her.

Judge Katy Perry took the phone and wished Graham’s mother well with the help of angels. She then turned the camera to the stage so Mom could watch Graham belt out a honey-dipped a cappella version of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

Perry sobbed as she held up the phone, and grabbed a tissue at the end. Her fellow panelist Lionel Richie may have offered the most comfort for Graham’s mother: Peering into the phone, he said, “Your boy did it, sweetheart. Your boy did it.”