Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon Slays The High Notes In 'American Idol' Duet

“The Color Purple” musical star Cynthia Erivo said “American Idol” contestant Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon can make the highest note seem effortless.

Then Harmon proved it in Monday’s Top 20 all-star duet round of the singing competition. He teamed with the Tony-winning Erivo on a lights-out version of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.”

“You’ve got crazy range, so never forget to show that off,” judge Katy Perry told him afterward, per USA Today.

Panelist Luke Bryan said he was hoping to hear Harmon’s upper register. “I was sitting on the edge of my seat like, ‘Please go for the big note,’ and you did it and you knocked it out of the park.”

Harmon, 26, advanced to the live Top 14 round, bringing his heartbreaking personal story with him. Harmon, the son of a pastor in Maryland, has said his parents don’t accept him for being gay.