Two 'American Idol' Judges Will Be Temporarily Replaced With Recognizable Stand-ins

“American Idol” judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will have two recognizable stand-ins for an upcoming episode of the ABC singing competition, host Ryan Seacrest announced Monday.

Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will step in to join judge Luke Bryan for the Sunday, May 7 episode, thanks to the events surrounding King Charles’ coronation, which will take place that same weekend in the U.K.

Advertisement

Richie and Perry are slated to perform at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday. But they won’t be entirely absent from the upcoming “American Idol” episode since they plan to make virtual appearances during the live taping of the show.

Sheeran and Morissette made virtual appearances during Monday night’s episode to share their excitement about their upcoming roles as guest judges. Morissette will serve as both guest judge and mentor to the contestants.

“I can’t wait to guide you through this stage of the competition and career,” Sheeran said. “This is the first time I’ve done this on ‘American Idol.’ I can’t wait to take the iconic ‘American Idol’ stage.”

The finalists will compete on Sunday in hopes of getting a spot in the final five.

Advertisement

Richie has discussed his excitement about his involvement in the upcoming coronation events.

The “All Night Long” music icon told Extra last week that the invitation to perform at the coronation concert was a “highlight” in his life.

“I’m walking in history,” he said. “This is a moment that he [King Charles] gets to shine, and I’m very happy for him and the queen [Queen Camilla]. And so at this particular point right now, I’m just going to be a spectator and a fan.”