'American Idol' Contestant Leaves Show Weeks After Katy Perry Controversy

Sara Beth Liebe is leaving “American Idol” after some great performances, one very viral audition and a headline-making TikTok about “Idol” judge Katy Perry.

The singer announced on Sunday that she was exiting the reality show on her own accord, despite all of her success ― and three judges trying to change her mind.

“This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually going to be my last performance because my heart is at home,” Liebe said, via Yahoo. “So, I’m going get home to my babies ― they kind of need me.”

“American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Perry expressed disbelief and tried to get Liebe to stay, to no avail.

Leibe opened up about her decision in a video she posted to Instagram. She reminded people that “Idol” producers sought her out ― not the other way around.

“Sometimes we are presented with big opportunities and we have to make big decisions,” the mother of three said. “A lot of people don’t realize that I was scouted to audition. They reached out to me. And I’m so GRATEFUL.”

“I’ve never had this much support with singing,” Liebe added. “And it’s mind-blowing and so humbling and has made me realize how badly I want to do music. Six months ago, I didn’t know that yet. But I’m also allowed to make hard choices that are best for me.”

Liebe’s time on “Idol” was not without controversy, after she responded to Perry’s comments about her youthful appearance.

During her audition, the “Idol” judges joked that Liebe, 25, looked like she could be 16. When they learned she had three children, Perry dramatically reacted by running up to Bryan’s side of the judge’s table.

“If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” Liebe said, smiling.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” Perry answered, while Bryan giggled.

Liebe later responded to Perry’s “mom-shaming” in a TikTok that made headlines. She said she didn’t “have too much to say on my feelings about it, because I feel like it’s probably pretty self-explanatory.”