'American Idol' Marriage Proposal Makes Katy Perry Cry Harder Than Usual

Contestant Johanna Jones soulfully sang Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” on “American Idol” Monday ― but her boyfriend was the real showstopper.

Matt Zavoral rushed on stage and took a knee to propose. Jones said yes.

Judge Katy Perry of course cried as the moment unfolded. “Why won’t someone love me like that?” she said.

“I don’t know how many actors and actresses that can produce that many tears on demand, she was sobbing,” Zavoral told The Sacramento Bee. The pair will marry in June, the groom-to-be said.

“American Idol” describes Jones as a 23-year-old fast food cook from Las Vegas. She and her fiance are pursuing degrees at Brigham Young University, according to the Deseret News.

Jones also received good news on the singing front, advancing to the next round of “Idol.”

Reality talent competition proposals seem to be in vogue these days. Contestant Denton Arnell popped the question to his girlfriend on “The Voice” a few weeks ago. He got a yes, too.