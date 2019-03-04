You know an “American Idol” contestant is killing it when the judges high-five each other during the performance.

Myra Tran instantly established herself as a favorite on the season premiere of the singing competition Sunday. The 19-year-old from Vietnam boomed out a rendition of Jennifer Hudson’s “One Night Only,” prompting looks of surprise from the panelists during her audition and high praise afterward.

“You’re up there with the Kelly Clarksons of the world,” judge Luke Bryan said, referring to the original “American Idol” champion.

When Tran noted that she sings for her high school choir, Lionel Richie responded, “You are the choir.”

Katy Perry’s compliment sounded a clunky note. “I’ve never heard of a Vietnamese singer as good as her.”