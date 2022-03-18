American Lecturer Killed In Ukraine While Searching For Food

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Hill and his companions were trapped inside a hospital with limited food, water and electricity.

In a series of updates on Facebook in his final days, Hill said his partner, whom he called Ira, was in intensive care. He said they wanted to flee the city, but couldn’t determine how to do so safely.

“Its a living nightmare but we are alive,” he wrote in one post last week. “Bombing throughout the day. Helpless feeling.”

“We could try a break out tomorrow but Ira’s mom doesnt want to,” Hill wrote earlier this week. “Each day people are killed trying to escape. But bombs falling here at night.”

He said he and his companions only had enough food for a few more days and that it was very cold in the hospital.

Chernihiv, a city close to the Russian border, has been surrounded by Russian military. Civilians are increasingly dying under sustained attack from enemy forces in residential areas. The city’s mayor said last week that Chernihiv had run out of room to bury its dead.

In his final post, on Tuesday, Hill said that the bombing had intensified and there was no way out.