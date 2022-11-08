American Volunteer Fighter Killed In Eastern Ukraine

An American volunteer soldier fighting in Eastern Ukraine was killed in battle, the U.S. State Department told multiple news outlets.

Timothy Griffin, who had been fighting with the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine, was “part in the counteroffensive on the eastern front with his unit and was killed in action,” the organization said, according to CNN.

The legion said it has notified Griffin’s family and will return his body to the U.S.

Griffin is at least the sixth American killed in Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion.

The International Legion of Defense of Ukraine enlists volunteers from around the world who have combat experience, know how to use weapons and are able to join the fight immediately, according to its website.

Last month, Dane Partridge, an ex-U.S. Army infantryman who had volunteered in the Ukrainian military, was killed after being attacked in Luhansk.

The State Department has urged Americans to avoid traveling to Ukraine because of the war.

“U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options,” a State Department spokesperson told NBC News.

Meanwhile, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, made a surprise visit to Kyiv, where she told CNN the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

“Our support is unwavering, and we will continue to be unified until Ukraine wins this war and Russia takes their troops out of Ukraine,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

In the latest phase of the war, Russia has been attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power in an effort to put pressure on everyday Ukrainians.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday took questions from reporters on whether the Biden administration is encouraging peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Price said that is up to Ukraine, and the U.S. along with its international partners has continued to support the country “so that when that negotiating table develops, Ukraine will be in the strongest possible position.” Price added that Russia would have to show good faith and stop attacking civilian infrastructure.

“It is neither our place for us to pressure the Ukrainians, nor would we need to do such a thing,” Price told reporters. “They have every incentive. It is the Russians that are sending a very different signal.”