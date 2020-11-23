All The Fiercest Looks From The 2020 American Music Awards

The stars showed up and showed out at the 2020
American Music Awards, which aired live on Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The show was hosted by “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson and held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Performances from Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion made waves on social media, particularly the latter as she debuted her new song, “Body.”
Of course, no awards show is complete without a red carpet, even during such unconventional times. So we’ve gathered some of the best, wildest and fiercest looks from the event for your viewing pleasure:
Becky G
ABC via Getty Images
Becky G at the 2020 American Music Awards, aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Laverne Cox
ABC via Getty Images
Laverne Cox at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Paris Hilton
ABC via Getty Images
Paris Hilton at the 2020 American Music Awards.
The Weeknd
ABC via Getty Images
The Weeknd at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Doja Cat
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Doja Cat at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Ciara
ABC via Getty Images
Ciara at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Anthony Anderson
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Anthony Anderson attends the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Bebe Rexha
ABC via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Dan + Shay
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of the country duo Dan + Shay attend the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Iann Dior
ABC via Getty Images
Iann Dior at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Taraji P. Henson
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Show host Taraji P. Henson attends the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.
24kGoldn
ABC via Getty Images
24kGoldn at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Jennifer Lopez
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Dua Lipa
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Dua Lipa poses for the 2020 American Music Awards, which was broadcast on Sunday in London.
Bell Biv DeVoe
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 via Getty Images
Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe of the R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe attend the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter