Some of music’s biggest stars hit the red carpet on Tuesday night for the 2018 American Music Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift, the show’s opener, arrived in a bold silver Balmain mini-dress with matching thigh-high boots, which Vogue said “transformed Swift into one of designer Olivier Rousteing’s vixens.” Other highlights from the carpet included Cardi B’s theatrical Dolce & Gabbana gown as well as singer Tiffany Young’s graphic Versace dress.

And then there was Tracee Ellis Ross. The actress, who’s hosting the event for a second year in a row, arrived in what might have been the coolest look of the night: a relaxed, blush-pink suit with black detailing, paired with a bold silver collar necklace. And if last year was any indication, the “Black-ish” star will be rocking more than one stunning look throughout the night.

Below are all the looks you need to see from the red carpet: