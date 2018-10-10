Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Style & Beauty

2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet: All The Looks You Need To See

The stars are out, from Taylor Swift to Cardi B.
By Julia Brucculieri
10/09/2018 09:28pm ET

Some of music’s biggest stars hit the red carpet on Tuesday night for the 2018 American Music Awards, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift, the show’s opener, arrived in a bold silver Balmain mini-dress with matching thigh-high boots, which Vogue said “transformed Swift into one of designer Olivier Rousteing’s vixens.” Other highlights from the carpet included Cardi B’s theatrical Dolce & Gabbana gown as well as singer Tiffany Young’s graphic Versace dress.

And then there was Tracee Ellis Ross. The actress, who’s hosting the event for a second year in a row, arrived in what might have been the coolest look of the night: a relaxed, blush-pink suit with black detailing, paired with a bold silver collar necklace. And if last year was any indication, the “Black-ish” star will be rocking more than one stunning look throughout the night.

Below are all the looks you need to see from the red carpet:

Cardi B
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
The rapper wears Dolce & Gabbana. 
Taylor Swift
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Swift wears Balmain. 
Dua Lipa
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Leighton Meester
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
The actress wears Pyer Moss. 
Chloe X Halle
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
The R&B duo in Valentino gowns. 
Camila Cabello
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Cabello wears Armani Privé.
G-Eazy and Halsey
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Halsey wears a dress by Redemption. 
Post Malone
John Shearer via Getty Images
Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell of Mary Mary
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Marsai Martin
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Shawn Mendes
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Amber Heard
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Heard wears Ralph & Russo couture. 
Heidi Klum
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
John Stamos
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lopez wears Georges Chakra. 
Ciara
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Cobie Smulders
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Simpson wears a dress by Monique Lhuillier.
Rita Ora
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ora wears Giambattista Valli.
Busy Philipps
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Tiffany Young
John Shearer via Getty Images
Young wears a dress by Versace. 
Amandla Stenberg
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
The actress wears a gown by Cushnie.
Constance Wu
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Tyra Banks
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Patrick Starrr
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Lil Dicky and Benny Blanco
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Lauren Daigle
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lexy Panterra
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ella Mai
John Shearer via Getty Images
Michael Trewartha and Kyle Trewartha of Grey
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Zedd
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Amara La Negra
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Ballerini wears a dress by Nicolas Jebran. 
Chris Wu
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The singer wears Balmain. 
