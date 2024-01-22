A Horrifying New Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“American Nightmare” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
This new true crime docuseries explores the horrifying story of a California woman’s 2015 kidnapping and law enforcement’s assumption that it was an elaborate hoax ― leading to her nickname “the real Gone Girl.”
All three episodes were released on the platform on Jan. 17 to mostly positive reviews from critics thus far.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.
The top show on Max right now is “True Detective: Night Country” ― the fourth season of the popular HBO crime drama.
Jodi Foster and Kali Reis star as detectives investigating the disappearance of eight Arctic researchers in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska. The first episode premiered on Jan. 14, with new installments out every Sunday night.
“Death and Other Details” is the second most popular show on Hulu right now. The new mystery drama premiered on Jan. 16 and stars Mandy Patinkin as a detective tasked with solving a murder on a luxury cruise liner.
Other cast members include Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia and Linda Emond.
After premiering in the U.K. in August 2023, the BBC One miniseries “The Woman in the Wall” joined Paramount+ on Jan. 19.
This six-part mystery drama stars Ruth Wilson of “The Affair” and “Luther” fame and Daryl McCormack, who appeared in “Peaky Blinders” and “Bad Sisters.” Wilson plays a woman who wakes up in her home to find a dead body but has no recollection of how it got there.
Rounding out this week’s list of trending shows is the true crime drama “Black Bird.”
The miniseries is an adaptation of James Keene’s 2010 autobiographical novel “In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” and stars Taron Egerton as the author ― a convicted criminal who accepts a dangerous task for a shot at freedom.
