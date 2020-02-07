Aleksandr Kuzmin via Getty Images Pepperoni often dominates pizza topping popularity lists.

In honor of National Pizza Day, Grubhub decided to share some hard data and shed light on America’s pizza preferences. The food delivery service calculated the most popular toppings, the “trendiest” pizzas, the states that order the most and even some regional differences.

According to Grubhub, the most-ordered pizza topping in 2019 was pepperoni, followed by mushroom, sausage, green pepper and black olive. The state that had the highest proportion of pizza orders out of overall Grubhub orders was Connecticut (shoutout to New Haven style). Rhode Island, Arizona, Florida and Illinois rounded out the list.

The “trendiest” pizza of the year was Margherita ― which also represents the type of pizza that spiked the most in popularity in 2019 compared with 2018.

Trendiest Pizzas Of The Year

Margherita pizza — 985% more popular Garlic supreme pizza — 981% more popular Mac and cheese pizza — 935% more popular Chicken, ranch and bacon pizza — 911% more popular Neapolitan pizza — 856% more popular

Grubhub also broke down the trendiness data by region, identifying which kinds of pizzas increased the most in popularity in their respective regions from 2018 to 2019. Apparently the Midwest was all about Detroit deep-dish, while the Northeast preferred more of the traditional Neapolitan style. In the West, pesto pizza jumped in popularity, while it was supreme in the South.

Midwest

Detroit deep-dish pizza: 983% more popular Gluten-free pizza: 513% more popular Margherita pizza: 402% more popular Taco pizza: 273% more popular Mac and cheese pizza: 270% more popular

Northeast

Neapolitan pizza: 554% more popular Brooklyn pizza: 331% more popular Sicilian pizza: 267% more popular Buffalo chicken pizza: 153% more popular Bruschetta pizza: 141% more popular

South

Supreme pizza: 193% more popular Greek pizza: 189% more popular Chicken barbecue pizza: 171% more popular Mexican pizza: 150% more popular Spinach and artichoke pizza: 137% more popular

West