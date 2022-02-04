Tonga's Shirtless Flag Bearer Wasn't At The Opening Ceremony, But American Samoa's Was

The metaphorical baton of Tongan athlete Taufatofua ’s shirtless and oiled-up appearances as flag bearer during Olympic opening ceremonies was passed to American Samoa’s Nathan Crumpton on Friday.

With Taufatofu not competing in China, the attention instead turned to Crumpton, a Kenyan-born, Princeton-graduate skeleton racer, as he strolled into Beijing’s National Stadium to mark the official start of the 2022 Winter Olympics.