It's Very, Very Funny How These 29 Extremely American Things Confuse The Bloody Hell Out Of British People

They really can't stand when we microwave water.
There was some drama between the US and UK last week!
An American professor suggested adding a pinch of salt to a cup of tea, and Brits lost their minds.
People were pissed.
The US Embassy even had to issue a statement condemning the recipe.
They said, "We want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be."
Because I love a good "US vs. UK" moment, here are some American things that confuse the hell out of British people.
When Americans say what grade they are in to describe how old they are.
Beans on toast.
Sweet potato casserole.
The way Americans heat up water in microwaves.
The fact that Americans call it "math" instead of "maths."
When Americans say, "Wanna grab a coffee?"
Why Americans are so friendly and chatty in general.
Why Americans always joke about marmite.
Why Americans care about the royal family.
Summer camp.
The fact that Americans wear things that say "London" and "Oxford," and Brits wear things that say "New York" and "Chicago."
Halloween.
The way Americans call pizza "pie."
The fact that Americans find British accents sexy.
The use of "xx."
The whole kettle vs. teapot conundrum.
The legal drinking age.
Wee vs. pee.
School dances.
"Chip chip."
The fact that Americans call it "horseback riding" instead of "horse riding."
Clapping and cheering at movie theaters.
The way Americans carry shopping bags.
The way Americans think talking in British accents is funny.
The way Americans tell non-Americans what specific state they're from, as if the non-American has any idea where that is.
"Lovers' lanes."
"On line" vs. "In line."
And lastly, toasting marshmallows.

What's Hot