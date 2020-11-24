Canadians have a clear message for our southern neighbours ahead of American Thanksgiving celebrations this week: stay home and stay safe.

As Canada continues to weather its worst surge in COVID-19 cases six weeks after Canadian Thanksgiving, many here are warning that our southern neighbors could see an even bigger and more devastating spike following their annual gathering for turkey and gratitudes.

We know, because we’ve already gone through it. One of the oddities of North American calendar scheduling is the dichotomy between so-called Canadian Thanksgiving and American Thanksgiving. The two events are usually celebrated more than a month apart — the former in the second week in October and the latter is mid-to-late November.

Deagreez via Getty Images Please, please, please don't do this.

That means in the year 2020, hindsight is literally 20-20 when it comes to Canadians and the risk of getting together for the holidays.

COVID-19 cases have spiked across Canada in the past month since Thanksgiving and Halloween. On Oct. 12, Canada had over 185,000 COVID-19 cases. Only six weeks later, that number has nearly doubled, with experts attributed much of the surge to personal gatherings like Thanksgiving dinners.

Canadians and Americans alike are saying the surge is proof that nothing is worth the risk.

Our surge here in Canada is traced back yo our Thanksgiving in October.

Not worth it folks! — Dood (@DDstermann) November 21, 2020

hello america this is what happened with canadian thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/iZd1Bok4j0 — patrick (@patwmurray) November 15, 2020

In mask wearing Canada we had a huge jump after Thanksgiving. It was nothing like this. Throw in Xmas 2 incubation periods after and that is very worrisome. Stay safe. — jaksy (@Blergy1) November 21, 2020

If that's not enough Canada is having a very serious second wave. Numbers were slowly rising in Sept. Canadian Thanksgiving changed that. Provinces that had almost no cases are now hot spots. — PSBlaw (@BregmanPs) November 21, 2020

My area went from around 100 cases a day to over 700 as a direct result of our thanksgiving and Halloween.



The US is way more into Thanksgiving than Canada.



All those assessing the risk is worth it, just look at our numbers and rethink that. — Liz (@MizLzie) November 22, 2020

Epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo told CBS News that Canada’s numbers should serve as a warning to Americans.

“Even without the data from Canada, this is a warning. We have reason to worry about Thanksgiving in the U.S. just on the principles of it,” Nuzzo said.

Thanksgiving dinners are particularly risky when it comes to spreading COVID-19, as they often involve family members traveling from different areas to mingle and share food and drinks in close proximity indoors.

Canadians who did stay home for turkey day are assuring Americans that a smaller Thanksgiving is not the end of the world — you can still eat pumpkin pie with just your household.

FYI, for all my American friends. All the Canadians I know already skipped gathering for Thanksgiving 6 weeks ago and it was fine. You can do it.

You can still eat pie. — Kalli Anderson (@kallipearl) November 23, 2020

We all skipped Thanksgiving in October and it was fine.



- Canada — Aidan Moher (@adribbleofink) November 23, 2020

For my friends in the USA lamenting a Zoom #Thanksgiving this year with your family: Look on the bright side. When you eat too much, you won't have to undo the top button on the pants you're not wearing. — Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) November 23, 2020

For our thanksgiving here in Canada was just me and my 30 year old son that lives with me. We got a chicken and did the regular turkey trimmings/sides. Talked with my family who were doing the same. Christmas who knows what. — Laura Gubbe (@gubbe_gubbe) November 22, 2020

We already celebrated Thanksgiving here in Canada and our numbers are not as high as yours. We stayed home and will be staying home for Christmas as well. It is the gift we can all give to our loved ones. Not rolling the dice with their lives — Mama South (@MamaSouth) November 23, 2020

Ultimately in the battle of which country’s Thanksgiving is best, we know what the answer is.

Zoom Thanksgiving > Canadian Thanksgiving > U.S. Thanksgiving — Canadian Forces in 🇺🇸 (@CAFinUS) November 19, 2020

Take it from Canadians: nothing beats a safe Thanksgiving this year.