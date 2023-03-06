What's Hot

World NewsMexicoBrownsville, Texas

FBI Offers Reward After 4 Americans Kidnapped In Mexico

A minivan carrying the U.S. citizens was shot at shortly after crossing from Texas into the Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.
AP
People cross into Matamoros, Mexico, from Brownsville, Texas, at the Gateway International Bridge on March 15, 2021. The FBI on Sunday said four U.S. citizens were taken at gunpoint shortly after crossing the border into Mexico.
CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said Sunday.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were travelling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

The shootouts in Matamoros were so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert about the danger Friday.

Tamaulipas state police said people had been killed and injured Friday, but did not say how many.

MexicoBrownsville, Texas
