“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell told 10-year-old opera singer Emanne Beasha on Tuesday that he hoped “the next three minutes changes your life.”

Well, the kid diva’s performance certainly changed her prospects in the talent competition. (See the video below.)

Her performance of “Caruso” earned the Golden Buzzer from guest panelist Jay Leno, vaulting her directly to the live shows.

Emanne quickly caught the attention of Leno, who’s been around plenty of talent in his talk show hosting career. “I feel like I’m a witness to something extremely special,” Leno said.

The Jordanian North Port, Florida resident, who previously won “Arabs Got Talent,” wrote on Twitter that Leno’s affirmation was “the moment of a lifetime.”