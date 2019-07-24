Dwyane Wade knows great teamwork when he sees it.

The recently retired NBA star served as a guest judge on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday and had the pleasure (and anxiety) of watching an acrobatic troupe from India seize its moment.

The derring-do and synchronicity of V. Unbeatable produced thrills and mad respect from the former All-Star.

Wade asked his wife, judge Gabrielle Union, to feel his heart afterward and said it was beating at a pace that he hadn’t felt before.

“I know the practice time it takes,” he told the performers. “I know the sacrifice it takes ... Today on this stage, this is your house.”

He pressed the Golden Buzzer to advance the group into the live shows.

V. Unbeatable dedicated its performance to a member who died six years ago after a stunt gone wrong paralyzed him. Check out the 29-person squad’s buzzer-winning act below.